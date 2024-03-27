Nedbank CIB sets a powerful precedent by leading the financing of Envusa Energy

Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) has taken a pivotal role in the landmark portfolio financing of the first phase of the Envusa Energy project.

Envusa Energy — a jointly owned renewable energy venture between mining giant Anglo American and global renewable energy independent power producer, EDF Renewables — is set to transform the energy landscape in Southern Africa.

Nedbank CIB led the structuring, negotiation and execution of the Envusa Energy transaction. The bank was entrusted by both Anglo American and EDF Renewables to co-ordinate and manage various workstreams leading to the financial closure of this transaction.

As a co-mandated lead arranger, lender, hedge provider, co-ordinating bank, technical bank, insurance bank, facility agent and account bank for this multibillion-rand deal, Nedbank CIB’s involvement underscores its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth across the continent.

Envusa Energy’s ambitious goal is to establish a renewable energy ecosystem with an expected generation capacity of about 3-5GW from wind, solar and [energy] storage projects by 2030. This initiative represents one of the largest private sector decarbonisation efforts in the region.

This first phase of the Envusa Energy project includes the Umsobomvu wind project (140MW), the Hartebeesthoek wind project (140MW) and the Mooi Plaats solar project (240MW), with a total capacity of 520MW. These projects will directly benefit Anglo American’s mines, smelters and refineries, serving as off-takers.