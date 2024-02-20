Nedbank CIB receives two coveted ANSARADA DealMakers Awards

Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) is proud to announce that its corporate finance team has received two accolades at the ANSARADA DealMakers Awards.

These highly respected annual awards recognise the most impactful transactions in the South African corporate finance industry.

The Nedbank CIB corporate finance team secured first place in the Sponsor M&A category (by Deal Flow), and second place in the Investment Advisers M&A category (by Deal Flow).

Another notable achievement was Nedbank CIB being recognised for its role in one of the deals that was up for the prestigious ANSARADA DealMakers Deal of The Year Award.

Nedbank CIB acted as corporate adviser and sponsor to Sun International Ltd in its acquisition of Peermont Group, a transaction worth R7.3bn. The transaction is expected to deliver significant value for various stakeholders, including Sun International shareholders, employees and the wider community, and Nedbank is proud to have been part of this landmark transaction.

The recognition received by the Nedbank CIB corporate finance team at the ANSARADA DealMakers Awards is testament to their expertise and experience; they have a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes for its clients across various sectors and markets.

Nedbank CIB corporate finance offers a comprehensive range of advisory services, including advice related to M&A, disposals, equity capital raisings, valuations, fairness opinions, and providing independent board advice.

The team has a strong focus on client relationships and value creation through leveraging its extensive resources and capabilities to provide tailor-made solutions to its clients.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.