Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank CIB receives two coveted ANSARADA DealMakers Awards

The bank was also recognised for its role in a landmark deal shortlisted for the prestigious Deal of the Year Award

20 February 2024 - 09:00
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Nedbank CIB corporate finance team at the 2023 ANSARADA DealMakers Awards. Picture: Nedbank CIB
The Nedbank CIB corporate finance team at the 2023 ANSARADA DealMakers Awards. Picture: Nedbank CIB

Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) is proud to announce that its corporate finance team has received two accolades at the ANSARADA DealMakers Awards.

These highly respected annual awards recognise the most impactful transactions in the South African corporate finance industry. 

The Nedbank CIB corporate finance team secured first place in the Sponsor M&A category (by Deal Flow), and second place in the Investment Advisers M&A category (by Deal Flow). 

Another notable achievement was Nedbank CIB being recognised for its role in one of the deals that was up for the prestigious ANSARADA DealMakers Deal of The Year Award.

Nedbank CIB acted as corporate adviser and sponsor to Sun International Ltd in its acquisition of Peermont Group, a transaction worth R7.3bn. The transaction is expected to deliver significant value for various stakeholders, including Sun International shareholders, employees and the wider community, and Nedbank is proud to have been part of this landmark transaction.

The recognition received by the Nedbank CIB corporate finance team at the ANSARADA DealMakers Awards is testament to their expertise and experience; they have a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes for its clients across various sectors and markets.

Nedbank CIB corporate finance offers a comprehensive range of advisory services, including advice related to M&A, disposals, equity capital raisings, valuations, fairness opinions, and providing independent board advice.

The team has a strong focus on client relationships and value creation through leveraging its extensive resources and capabilities to provide tailor-made solutions to its clients.

For more information, visit the corporate finance section of the Nedbank CIB website.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.

ALSO READ:

Embracing green hydrogen: our key to an energy-rich, emissions-free future

SPONSORED | SA has a well-articulated Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy, but we need to move to a rapid action plan or risk economic drawbacks
Companies
2 months ago

Short-term volatility is a smokescreen: invest in clean energy now

SPONSORED | When allocating capital to ESG, mining companies need to take a long-term view instead of being swayed by the current market sentiment
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
New gas deal to replace Sasol’s needed urgently, ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Amplats to retrench 3,700 workers and review ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Watchdog to probe auditing at three listed ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Millions siphoned from Premier Fishing in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
More mining jobs to be lost as Kumba announces ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.