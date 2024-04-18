BP gas boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath quits as CEO trims management

London — BP said on Thursday its head of natural gas and low carbon energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath will step down after just more than two years, while CEO Murray Auchincloss announced plans to simplify its management structure.
Dotzenrath, who joined BP in March 2022 from RWE Renewables to lead its efforts to rapidly expand in renewables and low-carbon energy, said in an internal message to staff that she had decided to leave to devote more time to her family.
She will depart in the third quarter and be replaced by BP veteran William Lin, whose current regions, corporates and solutions division will be folded into others.
BP’s head of innovation and technology Leigh-Ann Russell is also leaving to take up an external job opportunity. She will be replaced by Auchincloss’ chief of staff Emeka Emembolu.
BP's logo. Picture: REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The company said in a statement it would reduce the size of its executive leadership team to 10 members from 12. The 12th role to be removed along with Lin’s has not been specified.
BP shares were down more than 1.5% by 12.45 GMT.
Auchincloss, who became CEO in January after Bernard Looney’s abrupt exit in 2023, is seeking to improve BP’s performance amid investor doubts over its energy transition.
He said that BP’s strategy has not changed. “We need to deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company. These changes will help us do just that.”
RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said BP could emulate rival Shell by outlining the cost savings of this organisational restructuring for investors at upcoming results.
“The super-majors are inherently complex businesses, further complicated by the uncertainty of the energy transition, and the wave of deal-making in the low carbon space in recent years,” Borkhataria said.
Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said: “We could see more changes around the strategy for low carbon businesses as the company seeks a more ‘pragmatic approach’ to the energy transition.”
BP gas boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath quits as CEO trims management
She will depart in the third quarter and be replaced by BP veteran William Lin
London — BP said on Thursday its head of natural gas and low carbon energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath will step down after just more than two years, while CEO Murray Auchincloss announced plans to simplify its management structure.
Dotzenrath, who joined BP in March 2022 from RWE Renewables to lead its efforts to rapidly expand in renewables and low-carbon energy, said in an internal message to staff that she had decided to leave to devote more time to her family.
She will depart in the third quarter and be replaced by BP veteran William Lin, whose current regions, corporates and solutions division will be folded into others.
BP’s head of innovation and technology Leigh-Ann Russell is also leaving to take up an external job opportunity. She will be replaced by Auchincloss’ chief of staff Emeka Emembolu.
The company said in a statement it would reduce the size of its executive leadership team to 10 members from 12. The 12th role to be removed along with Lin’s has not been specified.
BP shares were down more than 1.5% by 12.45 GMT.
Auchincloss, who became CEO in January after Bernard Looney’s abrupt exit in 2023, is seeking to improve BP’s performance amid investor doubts over its energy transition.
He said that BP’s strategy has not changed. “We need to deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company. These changes will help us do just that.”
RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said BP could emulate rival Shell by outlining the cost savings of this organisational restructuring for investors at upcoming results.
“The super-majors are inherently complex businesses, further complicated by the uncertainty of the energy transition, and the wave of deal-making in the low carbon space in recent years,” Borkhataria said.
Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said: “We could see more changes around the strategy for low carbon businesses as the company seeks a more ‘pragmatic approach’ to the energy transition.”
Reuters
PetroSA expecting gas from Mozambique deal later in 2024
Oando a step closer to releasing 2022 financial results
Renergen says helium system integration is nearly complete
Saudi Aramco hikes dividend 30% to nearly $100bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sasol flips script on Transnet in tariff row
DP World expands with BPSA transport acquisition
BP loses appeal on R224m fuel tax refunds
Investors bearish about US gas prospects amid continuing plunge
Saudi Aramco and Shell on the shortlist for sale of Pavilion Energy, sources say
Glencore is keen on Shell’s Singapore assets, sources say
China expected to drive global LNG demand, says Shell
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.