Oando a step closer to releasing 2022 financial results
The JSE suspended trading in the company’s shares on April 2
09 April 2024 - 07:42
Nigerian energy group Oando says its 2022 financial statements have been finalised and approved by the board, and will be sent to the Reporting Council of Nigeria immediately for regulatory approval before being released to the market.
The interim results for 2023 would be released to the market soon after the 2022 accounts were published, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
