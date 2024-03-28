Renergen says helium system integration is nearly complete
Renergen said it produced 154 tonnes of liquefied natural gas in February
28 March 2024 - 08:30
Natural gas producer Renergen said on Thursday its helium system integration was nearly complete, and no significant issues had been detected.
The group, which is headed by CEO Stefano Marani, who lives in the US, said the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier arrived on site in late February to complete the final step in commissioning of the plant, “which is progressing well”...
