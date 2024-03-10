Saudi Aramco hikes dividend 30% to nearly $100bn

I Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23 2021. Picture: AHMED YOSRI/ REUTERS
Dubai — Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco boosted its dividend despite net profit falling 24.7% to $121.3bn in 2023 on lower oil prices and volumes, showing the state’s continued reliance on oil revenue as it seeks to diversify.
The profit, down from $161.1bn in 2022, was still the company’s second-highest on record, Aramco said on Sunday as it reported total dividends for the year of $97.8bn, up 30%. Oil revenues made up 62% of total state revenues last year.
The Saudi government, which directly holds about 82.2% of Aramco, relies heavily on the oil giant’s generous payouts, which also include royalties and taxes. The world’s top oil exporter is spending billions of dollars trying to diversify its economy and find alternative sources of wealth having relied on oil for decades.
“Our balance sheet remains strong, even after our significant growth programme and dividend payouts,” CEO Amin Nasser said.
Nasser expects global oil demand for 2024 at 104-million barrels a day, up from an average of 102.4-million barrels in 2023.
The state’s ambitious economic agenda, known as Vision 2030, is spearheaded by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns 16% of Aramco, after a fresh transfer by the government of 8% to companies PIF owns last week.
Aramco declared a base dividend, paid regardless of results, of $20.3bn for the fourth quarter. It expects to pay out $43.1bn in performance-linked dividends this year, including $10.8bn to be paid out in the first quarter.
The base dividend was increased 4% year on year, and the performance-linked dividend was about 9% higher.
The company said capital investments were at $49.7bn in 2023, up from $38.8bn in 2022. It forecast capital investments between $48bn and $58bn this year, growing until the middle of the decade.
That range is wide because for external investments, “there’s an element of timing that we don’t fully control”, CFO Ziad al-Murshed said on a media call.
The Saudi government in late January ordered Aramco to scrap its expansion plan to boost production capacity to 13-million barrels a day (mbpd), returning to the previous 12 mbpd target.
The capacity decision “is expected to reduce capital investment by approximately $40bn between 2024 and 2028”, Aramco said.
Most of the savings are expected in the latter years, so how it will be spent will be decided as opportunities arise, Murshed said. Priorities for using the extra cash include sustaining capex, the base dividend, growth capex, additional distributions and further deleveraging, he added.
Free cash flow fell to $101.2bn in 2023 from $148.5bn in 2022.
Upstream investments including gas will be almost 60% of capex in 2024-2026, including external investments, Nasser said. Downstream will be about 30% and “new energies” about 10%.
“As we go beyond that, over the next 10 years, upstream will be around 50%, downstream is around 35% and new energies around 15%,” Nasser said.
Investing in gas will help free up more oil for export, as well as produce more liquids associated with gas extraction, he said.
Aramco’s shares were up about 1.7% to 32.3 riyals a share, slightly above their 2019 IPO price of 32 riyals. Sources said last month that Saudi Arabia is poised to sell more shares of Aramco.
“That’s a question for the government,” Murshed said on whether more government-owned shares would be sold.
Saudi Aramco hikes dividend 30% to nearly $100bn
Profit drops by nearly a quarter on lower oil prices
Dubai — Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco boosted its dividend despite net profit falling 24.7% to $121.3bn in 2023 on lower oil prices and volumes, showing the state’s continued reliance on oil revenue as it seeks to diversify.
The profit, down from $161.1bn in 2022, was still the company’s second-highest on record, Aramco said on Sunday as it reported total dividends for the year of $97.8bn, up 30%. Oil revenues made up 62% of total state revenues last year.
The Saudi government, which directly holds about 82.2% of Aramco, relies heavily on the oil giant’s generous payouts, which also include royalties and taxes. The world’s top oil exporter is spending billions of dollars trying to diversify its economy and find alternative sources of wealth having relied on oil for decades.
“Our balance sheet remains strong, even after our significant growth programme and dividend payouts,” CEO Amin Nasser said.
Nasser expects global oil demand for 2024 at 104-million barrels a day, up from an average of 102.4-million barrels in 2023.
The state’s ambitious economic agenda, known as Vision 2030, is spearheaded by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns 16% of Aramco, after a fresh transfer by the government of 8% to companies PIF owns last week.
Aramco declared a base dividend, paid regardless of results, of $20.3bn for the fourth quarter. It expects to pay out $43.1bn in performance-linked dividends this year, including $10.8bn to be paid out in the first quarter.
The base dividend was increased 4% year on year, and the performance-linked dividend was about 9% higher.
The company said capital investments were at $49.7bn in 2023, up from $38.8bn in 2022. It forecast capital investments between $48bn and $58bn this year, growing until the middle of the decade.
That range is wide because for external investments, “there’s an element of timing that we don’t fully control”, CFO Ziad al-Murshed said on a media call.
The Saudi government in late January ordered Aramco to scrap its expansion plan to boost production capacity to 13-million barrels a day (mbpd), returning to the previous 12 mbpd target.
The capacity decision “is expected to reduce capital investment by approximately $40bn between 2024 and 2028”, Aramco said.
Most of the savings are expected in the latter years, so how it will be spent will be decided as opportunities arise, Murshed said. Priorities for using the extra cash include sustaining capex, the base dividend, growth capex, additional distributions and further deleveraging, he added.
Free cash flow fell to $101.2bn in 2023 from $148.5bn in 2022.
Upstream investments including gas will be almost 60% of capex in 2024-2026, including external investments, Nasser said. Downstream will be about 30% and “new energies” about 10%.
“As we go beyond that, over the next 10 years, upstream will be around 50%, downstream is around 35% and new energies around 15%,” Nasser said.
Investing in gas will help free up more oil for export, as well as produce more liquids associated with gas extraction, he said.
Aramco’s shares were up about 1.7% to 32.3 riyals a share, slightly above their 2019 IPO price of 32 riyals. Sources said last month that Saudi Arabia is poised to sell more shares of Aramco.
“That’s a question for the government,” Murshed said on whether more government-owned shares would be sold.
Reuters
Saudi Aramco and Shell on the shortlist for sale of Pavilion Energy, sources say
Opec+ prolongs production cuts to second quarter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Saudi Aramco and Shell on the shortlist for sale of Pavilion Energy, sources say
Saudi’s decision to halt oil capacity expansion ‘is not sign of drop in demand’
Saudi Arabia reverses plan to raise oil output
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.