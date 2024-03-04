BP loses appeal on R224m fuel tax refunds
Sars rejects group claim that it exported diesel to Zimbabwe, and alleges fraudulent bid to deceive tax authority
04 March 2024 - 05:00
BP Southern Africa’s hopes of getting R224m in tax refunds from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) were dashed on Friday when the Pretoria high court refused it leave to appeal against a previous dismissal of its claim.
The oil giant has been locked in a legal battle with Sars since 2019 when it claimed to have sold 3-million gallons of diesel to Zimbabwe and was therefore entitled to refunds under the diesel rebate scheme...
