Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris, France, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Stellantis is set to expand its South African and African presence with the construction of a R3bn auto assembly plant in Eastern Cape's Coega Special Economic Zone in May. Currently, its local brands have been lagging behind in sales in SA, accounting for barely 1% of the market. To discuss whether the investment could change the firm's fortunes, Business Day TV spoke to Editor-at-large for Financial Mail, David Furlonger.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Stellantis eyes R3bn Coega auto assembly plant launch
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger
