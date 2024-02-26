Sasol’s interim profit plunges after sharp fall in chemical and oil prices
Sasol faced other headwinds in the period such as inventory destocking by customers in Europe and SA’s ongoing power and logistics crises
26 February 2024 - 09:41
Petrochemical giant Sasol said on Monday its profit fell by a third in the six months ended December, reflecting a drop in chemical and oil prices as demand in key export markets such China sagged.
Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) dropped 34% to R20.37 year on year, after the average chemicals sales basket price plunged 24% while Brent crude fell 10% on average, partially offset by a weaker rand...
