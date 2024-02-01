Plugging into the JSE’s nascent alternative power
There still aren’t any pure-play green energy options on the exchange, though a few names are worth considering as Eskom teeters on the brink of darkness
01 February 2024 - 05:00
Does South Africa’s power crisis still offer opportunities for switched-on investors on the JSE?
Lower levels of load-shedding for now probably preclude investors fixating too darkly on the effects of disruptive power cuts. There are optimistic contentions that the worst of the power cuts is over and that disruptions will become more “manageable”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.