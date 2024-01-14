OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION
HCI’s Johnny Copelyn and Impact strike ‘smart oil deal’
The transaction with TotalEnergies allows exploration company to keep half its stake in two Namibian fields
14 January 2024 - 20:04
Exploration company Impact Oil and Gas, half-owned by JSE-listed Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), has struck a deal with giant TotalEnergies, allowing it to keep half its stake in two Namibian deep-sea fields and benefit from oil flow in a number of years’ time.
The deal, probably struck partly by SA’s Johnny Copelyn, CEO of HCI, was “very smart”, an analyst said. It allows HCI to own about 4% in the oilfields and one day make money when the oil is pumped. ..
