Sasol chair Sipho Nkosi resigns ahead of group’s AGM
The company takes Old Mutual to task for declaring it will vote down most of its proposals
13 November 2023 - 09:22
UPDATED 13 November 2023 - 20:21
The search for a new Sasol CEO will be undertaken by a new chair after Sipho Nkosi resigned from the role on the eve of the group’s annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for Friday, when the company’s commitment to reduce emissions will come under shareholder scrutiny.
One of the company’s shareholders, Old Mutual, has already indicated it will not vote in favour of the majority of the group’s resolutions because of its “poor performance on climate targets” and will lobby other shareholders to do the same...
