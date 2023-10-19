News & Insights

Clean up your act, agencies told

Clean Creatives campaign names and shames firms with clients in the fossil fuels sector

19 October 2023 - 05:00
by Jeremy Maggs

For the first time, the local advertising and marketing industry is being challenged not to work for the fossil fuel industry. A nonprofit organisation, Clean Creatives SA (https://cleancreatives.org/southafrica), has published a list of 41 agencies operating in the sector.

It is the local chapter of a global movement of creatives, agencies and their clients uniting to tackle the climate crisis...

