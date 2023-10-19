Clean up your act, agencies told
Clean Creatives campaign names and shames firms with clients in the fossil fuels sector
19 October 2023 - 05:00
For the first time, the local advertising and marketing industry is being challenged not to work for the fossil fuel industry. A nonprofit organisation, Clean Creatives SA (https://cleancreatives.org/southafrica), has published a list of 41 agencies operating in the sector.
It is the local chapter of a global movement of creatives, agencies and their clients uniting to tackle the climate crisis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.