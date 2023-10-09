Investors are worried that the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could have implications for the oil market
It is unacceptable to celebrate uncritically a person who turned from suffering abuse to perpetrating it
Board member Mteto Nyati to take over at the end of October
President Cyril Ramaphosa to receive report on the 2022 national census on Tuesday
Online freight platform Linebooker attracts clients such as Coca-Cola, Sasol and ArcelorMittal
The World Bank-IMF annual meetings kick off in Morocco amid a tangle of global challenges
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
The region will pay a heavy price that will change reality for generations, says defence minister as 300,000 reservists are called up
Likely to be a key battleground in Sunday’s World Cup quarterfinal
It’s an attractive bike with a neat and streamlined look that is less bulky than most adventure bikes, and it has full LED lighting
Founder of Herenya Capital Advisors Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis of FirstRand, Capitec and Sasol.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on FirstRand, Capitec and Sasol
Business Day TV talks to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys
Founder of Herenya Capital Advisors Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis of FirstRand, Capitec and Sasol.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.