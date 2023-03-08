Companies / Energy

Renergen aims to raise more than R1bn in US listing to boost output

LNG and helium producer says second phase of Virginia project will start production in 2026 and cost $1.6bn

08 March 2023 - 19:50 Katharine Child

SA liquefied natural gas (LNG) and helium producer Renergen wants to raise more than R1bn in its US listing later this year as it aims to ramp up production.

Renergen’s subsidiary, Tetra4, wholly owns the Virginia Gas Project in the Free State that contains helium concentrations that are among the world’s highest...

