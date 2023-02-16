The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Some of the region’s top writers will appear at the inaugural Books on the Bay festival in Simon’s Town next month. Their works present us with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of our current ...
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
Eskom is on the fritz, and there will be no quick fix to load-shedding. Is there any way investors can hedge, or rather insulate, their investment portfolio against the power production crisis?
Perhaps in times of headier sentiment, the JSE might have seen a flurry of new listings aimed at capitalising on the electricity generation shortfall. But right now there are only three pure renewable energy plays on the JSE — Mahube Infrastructure Capital and Renergen, as well as Montauk Renewables, which operates gas and electricity plants on landfill sites and farms entirely in the US. Micro-cap Kibo Energy is focusing on green energy projects, but it’s been long on promises and short on delivery...
POWER PORTFOLIOS
How to hedge against the Eskom blues
A few JSE-listed companies will benefit from South Africa’s power crisis. We round them up
Eskom is on the fritz, and there will be no quick fix to load-shedding. Is there any way investors can hedge, or rather insulate, their investment portfolio against the power production crisis?
Perhaps in times of headier sentiment, the JSE might have seen a flurry of new listings aimed at capitalising on the electricity generation shortfall. But right now there are only three pure renewable energy plays on the JSE — Mahube Infrastructure Capital and Renergen, as well as Montauk Renewables, which operates gas and electricity plants on landfill sites and farms entirely in the US. Micro-cap Kibo Energy is focusing on green energy projects, but it's been long on promises and short on delivery...
