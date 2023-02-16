Money & Investing

POWER PORTFOLIOS

How to hedge against the Eskom blues

A few JSE-listed companies will benefit from South Africa’s power crisis. We round them up

BL Premium
16 February 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Eskom is on the fritz, and there will be no quick fix to load-shedding. Is there any way investors can hedge, or rather insulate, their investment portfolio against the power production crisis?

Perhaps in times of headier sentiment, the JSE might have seen a flurry of new listings aimed at capitalising on the electricity generation shortfall. But right now there are only three pure renewable energy plays on the JSE — Mahube Infrastructure Capital and Renergen, as well as Montauk Renewables, which operates gas and electricity plants on landfill sites and farms entirely in the US. Micro-cap Kibo Energy is focusing on green energy projects, but it’s been long on promises and short on delivery...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.