Sibanye-Stillwater has raised its stake in Finnish mining company Keliber to nearly 85% in a R3.33bn deal that gives it more exposure to green metals as the world transitions to a carbon-free future.
Headed by renowned deal maker and CEO Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater has been investing in battery metals to diversify its revenue sources beyond its existing platinum group metals...
Sibanye bulks up stake in Finnish lithium mining company
Group has been investing in battery metals as a way to diversify revenue sources beyond platinum group metals
