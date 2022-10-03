×

Companies / Mining

Sibanye bulks up stake in Finnish lithium mining company

Group has been investing in battery metals as a way to diversify revenue sources beyond platinum group metals

03 October 2022 - 18:18 Andries Mahlangu

Sibanye-Stillwater has raised its stake in Finnish mining company Keliber to nearly 85% in a R3.33bn deal that gives it more exposure to green metals as the world transitions to a carbon-free future.

Headed by renowned deal maker and CEO Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater has been investing in battery metals to diversify its revenue sources beyond its existing platinum group metals...

