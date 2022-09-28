×

Companies / Mining

Amplats launches new employee share ownership plan

This is the third employee share ownership plan for Amplats and replaces the second one, which expires this week when the final 2020 allocation vests

28 September 2022 - 15:35 Andries Mahlangu

Anglo American Platinum has launched a new multibillion-rand employee share ownership scheme, targeting permanent employees, excluding executives and other management.

Eligible employees in SA and Zimbabwe will be allocated shares to the value of R8,000 per year, with each tranche vesting three years after the allocation, Amplats said in a statement on Wednesday...

