Companies / Energy

South Korea orders production halt after petrochemical plant blast kills four

New law punishes management for incidents involving worker deaths

13 February 2022 - 17:57 Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee
Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

Seoul — South Korean authorities have ordered a production halt at one of petrochemical company Yeochun NCC’s (YNCC) three naphtha crackers after a blast killed four people and injured four.

The incident at YNCC’s third plant in the city of Yeosu comes as South Korean businesses brace for greater scrutiny under a new law that punishes management for incidents involving worker death.

YNCC said it had previously been mistaken in describing the order from authorities as not a production halt but one limited to having workers removed from the plant. A labour ministry official confirmed that the order was for a production halt.

“To turn the plant off, the procedure is quite complicated. It usually takes about a year to plan a single shutdown and restart. This time, it could take at least 10 days to turn off the third plant,” a YNCC official said. “We intend to suspend operations according to administrative measures.”

YNCC’s other two plants — also located in Yeosu — are operating, the company official said, adding that the blast occurred during a leak test in a cleaning process that is a procedural operation carried out every four years.

YNCC’s third naphtha cracker produces 470,000 tonnes per year of ethylene. YNCC’s first and second naphtha crackers produce 900,000 and about 920,000 tonnes per year of ethylene each.

YNCC’s entire capacity is about 1.1% of global capacity, Samsung Securities analyst Cho Hyun-ryul said.

The new South Korean law, which took effect late in January, can mean business owners or relevant managers face one or more years of jail or fines of up to 1-billion won ($834,000) for severe industrial accidents if they are found to to have violated their duty of safety.

Reuters

Glencore promotes head of crude to lead LNG, gas and power, say sources

Company believes it makes sense to have three connected divisions under one manager
Companies
2 hours ago

TotalEnergies to boost payouts after record fourth-quarter earnings

French oil major will also buy back $2bn worth of shares in the first half of 2022 while keeping a tight lid on spending
News
2 days ago

BP profit hits eight-year high on soaring gas and oil prices

Rebound after a large loss in 2020 is likely to add to UK calls for higher taxes on energy producers to help cut energy bills
Companies
5 days ago

Sasol flags headline earnings decline but margins improve

Group’s hedging activity and coal challenges weigh on interim headline earnings
Companies
5 days ago

Renergen inks five-year natural gas deal with Italtile

The tile maker will acquire up to 30% of the output from the Virginia Gas project
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Growthpoint announces R200m office park ...
Companies / Property
2.
RBPlat recommends shareholders accept takeover ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Bidvest’s shares rocket 10% as it flags profit ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Oceana warns of lower earnings as fresh ...
Companies
5.
Peter Staude in the dock over Tongaat fraud ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

Sasol’s chemicals business soars despite lower sales volumes

Companies / Energy

Sun Exchange sees bright future in Africa

News

BP and Shell boost their carbon-trading desks with new hires

News

Shell assesses China’s trajectory towards carbon-neutral goals

Companies / Energy

Shell aims to produce fuel made from manure

News

Sasol cuts Secunda guidance again amid coal woes

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.