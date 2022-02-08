Companies / Energy Sasol flags headline earnings decline but margins improve B L Premium

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has flagged a decline in headline earnings for its half year to end-December, weighed down by accounting adjustments, such as for its hedges, as well as coal challenges in SA.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to be 16% to 26% lower to end-December, the energy group said in an update on Tuesday, even as higher oil and chemical prices helped to lift profit margins...