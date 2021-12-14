Sasol cuts Secunda guidance again amid coal woes
Issues with coal availability and quality have prompted Sasol to trim its production guidance for Secunda by about 8%
14 December 2021 - 08:39
Chemicals and energy group Sasol cut its production guidance for Secunda for the second time in two months, this time due to a litany of internal and external issues, including rain and mining incidents.
Secunda is expected to produce 6.7-million to 6.8-million tonnes for the group’s 2022 year, a fall of about 8%, amid poor coal quality and availability for the synthetic fuel plant...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now