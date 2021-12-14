Companies / Energy Sasol cuts Secunda guidance again amid coal woes Issues with coal availability and quality have prompted Sasol to trim its production guidance for Secunda by about 8% B L Premium

Chemicals and energy group Sasol cut its production guidance for Secunda for the second time in two months, this time due to a litany of internal and external issues, including rain and mining incidents.

Secunda is expected to produce 6.7-million to 6.8-million tonnes for the group’s 2022 year, a fall of about 8%, amid poor coal quality and availability for the synthetic fuel plant...