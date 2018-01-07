Eskom has agreed to allow Gupta-owned mining company Tegeta Resources and Exploration to deliver lower quality coal‚ at a more expensive rate‚ to its Hendrina power station in a show of the family’s continued influence at the power utility.

Internal documents seen by TimesLIVE record that during negotiations between Eskom chief procurement officer Jay Pillay and Tegeta on December 7 it was agreed that the amount of iron in coal from the Optimum mine could be more than 50% higher than stipulated in the contract.

Iron increases the abrasiveness index of coal‚ and in a March 2016 written parliamentary reply on Optimum and its coal quality Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said: "High abrasiveness index causes high wear and tear rate of the plant. The wear rate causes accelerated wear of parts. This negatively affects the energy output from the station‚ thus the total energy capacity available for dispatch into the grid."

The documents also reveal that the price Eskom pays Optimum for coal will increase from January 1. They say: "Eskom offered Optimum a rebased price of R 188.07/ton [September 2016 money values]. This price‚ escalated to 1 December 2017 using the agreed basket of indices‚ translates to R 201.46/ton. This price will be effective from January 2018 until the end of the contract."

Tegeta had threatened to pull the plug on Eskom’s supply from Optimum unless the company approved an increase from R150/ton in the 20-year supply contract signed in 1998 when the company was run by mining giant Glencore.

TimesLIVE understands that between January 2016 and April 2017 the mine was paid an average of R193/ton.

Eskom denied price adjustment requests from Glencore‚ sending Optimum into business rescue. The mine was bought by Tegeta in 2016.

Pillay’s meeting with Tegeta took place 10 days after Eskom’s executive tender committee advised against a price increase. It said Eskom had previously insisted the penalty and price clauses in the Optimum contract were not negotiable; the utility could not afford an increase; and an increase could not be justified for the Optimum contract only.