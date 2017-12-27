THE YEAR THAT WAS: The struggle to right Eskom

A tearful resignation (Sorry, did we say resignation? Of course we didn’t necessarily mean resignation!) by CE Brian Molefe late in 2016 made for a great deal of pitching and rolling on the Good Ship Eskom, the vessel at the heart of state capture allegations.

A leadership vacuum, the McKinsey and Trilian saga, a protracted to-and-fro over whether Molefe’s resignation was indeed a resignation (and what that meant for his R30m golden handshake), and an in-house inquiry — widely derided as a whitewash — into whether Matshele Koko transgressed in the awarding of a contract to a company connected to his stepdaughter: there were few dull moments in a year that ended with regulator Nersa saying, “Sorry, no” to Eskom’s request for a 20% tariff hike, and the delay of its financial results release.

Here we look back on Eskom's eventful year: