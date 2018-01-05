Business Leadership SA dismayed by Koko’s ‘diabolical’ return to Eskom

"She continues with absolute impunity to ensure that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under her control are still systematically saddled with hurriedly promoted, usually untested, and largely incompetent and often corrupt ‘cadre deployments’ where performance is not even expected," Mohale said.

By approving the reappointment of Koko and Govender, and by retaining Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza, Brown had failed the expectations for high governance standards of Eskom’s investors and regulators, he said.

"As BLSA, we reiterate our call for a complete overhaul of the Eskom board members and executives who are captured."

He said the reappointment of Koko and Govender was similar to the illegal reappointment of former CE Brian Molefe, and flew in the face of the rule of law.

It supported neither the imperative of holding executives accountable, nor the efforts of business and labour to work with government to restore confidence in the economy, in the wake of a series downgrades by international credit rating agencies.

Mohale described the internal disciplinary inquiry against Koko — for alleged conflict of interest in the awarding of contracts worth more than R1bn to Impulse Internaitonal, a company of which his stepdaughter was a director — as a "sham".

Koko, he said, had yet to answer satisfactorily to these and claims made against him by Parliament’s inquiry into governance failures at Eskom.

"Not only is his reappointment inappropriate, but also diabolical and a snub to millions of South Africans who are victims of the state capture project, which has diverted billions of taxpayers’ rand into private pockets."