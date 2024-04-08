Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director of SME at Old Mutual. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Efforts to grow small businesses in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director of SME at Old Mutual.
The discussion focuses on efforts to push SME growth, profitability and sustainability in SA. This sector is often looked at as an engine of economic growth in the country but there are challenges that need to be overcome at individual business level to realise this potential.
Ndlovu’s unit at the insurer specialises in helping small-business owners with their operations. In addition to budgeting and other typical functions, the unit assists with administrative tasks such as invoicing and book keeping.
An entrepreneur herself, Ndlovu says one of the demands from business owners is having access to market or a wider set of customers. While funding is an issue for many SMEs, many business owners are simply looking to have a viable and consistent customer base.
Topics of discussion include the challenges faced by small businesses in the country; pushing SME growth and profitability; and the significance of supporting SMEs owned by marginalised groups.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Old Mutual’s push to grow SME unit
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director of SME at Old Mutual
Efforts to grow small businesses in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nobesuthu Ndlovu, director of SME at Old Mutual.
The discussion focuses on efforts to push SME growth, profitability and sustainability in SA. This sector is often looked at as an engine of economic growth in the country but there are challenges that need to be overcome at individual business level to realise this potential.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Ndlovu’s unit at the insurer specialises in helping small-business owners with their operations. In addition to budgeting and other typical functions, the unit assists with administrative tasks such as invoicing and book keeping.
An entrepreneur herself, Ndlovu says one of the demands from business owners is having access to market or a wider set of customers. While funding is an issue for many SMEs, many business owners are simply looking to have a viable and consistent customer base.
Topics of discussion include the challenges faced by small businesses in the country; pushing SME growth and profitability; and the significance of supporting SMEs owned by marginalised groups.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | How to grow soccer’s business in Africa
PODCAST | Unpacking Sony’s premium consumer electronics business in Africa
PODCAST | Planet42’s push to dominate vehicle subscriptions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.