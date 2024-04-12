National

Government’s shortage of stationery means licences cannot be issued

Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo McKenzie says the national government does not provide enough forms to licensing centres

12 April 2024 - 12:31
by Kim Swartz
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo McKenzie wrote an open letter on Wednesday to the ministers of transport and home affairs, saying the stationery shortage in the province has created a backlog preventing the issuing of licence discs and registration certificates. 

“I will get straight to the point. The critical shortage of the ‘face value forms’ supplied by the national Government Printing Works (GPW) and used for issuing motor vehicle and driving licences will have a disastrous impact on our people and economy,” McKenzie said. 

GPW staff have recently attempted to ease the frustration by sending a few boxes “just to keep [us] going for a week”, with the assurance they are “working on a plan to clear back-orders”. 

The Western Cape now has a backlog of 750 boxes of forms from July 7 2023 to September 21 2023 that have not been supplied and orders before this had to be closed on their system because they have not been fulfilled. 

“If we run out of these forms and cannot supply our municipalities, there will be no motor vehicle licence discs, no vehicle registration certificates, no temporary driving licences for those beset by an emergency, and applicants who pass the test will not get their learners’ licences” said McKenzie.

“The impact on the quality of life of our citizens and our commitment to a lawful society will be significant.” 

McKenzie said the issue has been raised repeatedly but no response has been received and the effect of the stationery shortage resulted in a reduced number of forms supplied to various municipalities. 

“We have and will continue to do our best to manage this situation, but if the national government — under the auspices of your departments — does not fulfil our orders urgently we will run out of these forms.

“We cannot let problems with stationery leave our citizens stationary.”

TimesLIVE

Skip the queues: Here are the best places to renew your car licence

To avoid queues, car owners can complete the form and make payment online
Life
5 months ago

Car owners urged to renew licences due to high volumes

More than a million motor vehicle licences are set to expire in September, says RTMC
Life
7 months ago

350,000 licence backlog to clear after printer repairs

Plans to modernise SA’s driving licence production include virtual cards that could cut processing time from 26 to 10 days
Life
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Court grants eviction order after property ...
National
2.
SAA: Treasury points finger at former ...
National
3.
PIC eyes a bigger slice for black asset managers
National
4.
Report calls for forensic audit of Ingonyama ...
National
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Constitutional Court battles to ...
National

Related Articles

Controversial Aarto demerit system hit by further delays

National

Skip the queues: Here are the best places to renew your car licence

Life / Motoring

Car owners urged to renew licences due to high volumes

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.