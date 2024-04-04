Companies

Spotify appoints Saab’s Christian Luiga as finance chief

Luiga to take up the post in October

04 April 2024 - 16:05
by Jaspreet Singh
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bengaluru — Spotify named Saab executive Christian Luiga as its CFO on Thursday, replacing Paul Vogel who left in March after an about eight-year long stint at the Swedish music streaming company.

Luiga will join in the third quarter from Saab, the Swedish defence materials group where he was the finance chief and deputy CEO for about four years.

Until his arrival, Ben Kung — Spotify’s vice-president of financial planning and analysis — will be the interim CFO.

The appointment comes as the company doubles down on efforts to improve its profitability. It has laid off employees and increased prices of its plans.

Spotify was planning to raise prices by between $1 and $2 a month in five markets including the UK and Australia by the end of April, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, with an increase planned for US later this year.

That would follow a price hike of about a $1 last year across several countries including the US.

Spotify has also ventured into podcasts and audiobooks to grow its user base to 1-billion by 2030 and reduce its reliance on the music industry.

Luiga has a notice period of six months and will stay until October 3, Saab said on Thursday.

Reuters

Nelson Peltz’s loss at Disney is also a victory

Investor says his criticism has led to new operating initiatives and capital improvement plans
Companies
4 hours ago

Merger talks said to be under way between Paramount and Skydance

If successful, it will end Shari Redstone’s control of the media empire built by her late father, Sumner Redstone
Companies
6 hours ago

The year the music had a near-death experience

The record business barged into 1999, but stumbled out of it demoralised
Life
14 hours ago

Tick tock for TikTok

Banning the social media platform would not automatically benefit US entertainment companies
Life
1 week ago

The scramble for African streaming

Showmax is fast becoming the little streamer that could and has overtaken Netflix as Africa’s most popular
Life
3 weeks ago
