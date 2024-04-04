Sport / Rugby

Newbies hoping to put Blitz back in Boks

The team will be aiming to break their 40-year duck on finals day on Sunday

04 April 2024 - 15:51
by Sports staff
Katlego Letebele during a Blitzboks training session at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport in March. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Unburdened by their team's failure to win the Hong Kong Sevens, newbies Katlego Letebele and Quewin Nortjé are desperate to put the Blitz back in the Boks when the team attempts to break their 40-year duck on finals day on Sunday.

The Blitzboks have much unwanted baggage from their previous trips, which stretch back to their isolation-breaking visit in 1993, but the pair of former Junior Springboks, who debuted in Dubai earlier this season, have been spared lingering battle scars.

I just want to contribute to the team,” Letebele said. “I did not expect to be part of every tournament so far, given that I had to learn the tricks of the trade when I joined the squad last year. So, looking back, it is a blessed feeling knowing I have progressed and learnt so much in the past six months.”

Letebele is happy to carry his share of the workload.

“I have a simple attitude. Everything I do as part of the team, I want to contribute. Whether I am on the field starting a match or coming off the bench late in a game, I am doing whatever is needed from me to add to the team effort.”

In the corresponding period in 2023 Letebele stood in admiration of some of the senior players.

“I would not have dreamt any of this when I joined the Sevens,” he said. “Here I am, travelling the world, representing my country and fighting hard alongside a great group of guys doing their best for the badge.”

Nortjé, who made a memorable entry to Sevens, missed the North American leg through injury. He is back in the squad and tugging at the leash for a run in Hong Kong Stadium from Friday.

I was despondent when I broke down as most injuries put you back and I was enjoying myself out there,” admitted Nortjé.

But I immediately changed my focus on the rehab process and how to get back to fitness again. It is important to rehab well, and I am pleased that I could come back in time for Hong Kong. I am ready to use my speed and chase kicks and whatever else is expected of me from the rest of the team.”

The Blitzboks face Ireland at 5.39am SA time in their first pool C game on Friday, followed by a clash against Spain at 8.23am.

Stormers face loose head crisis ahead of Ulster clash

Lizo Gqoboka is the latest to join the infirmary after URC win over Edinburgh
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Lions’ Galway win rounds out perfect weekend for SA rugby franchises

The Lions policy of building through backing their youngsters and keeping them together appears to be bearing fruit
1 week ago

Boks Deon Fourie and Grant Williams never stopped chasing (the sun)

Grant Williams and Deon Fourie watched the documentary series that chronicles the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup success in Japan with contrasting ...
2 weeks ago
