WATCH: Mystery of former Remgro director Thabi Leoka’s PhD

Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s markets and companies editor Kabelo Khumalo

19 January 2024 - 17:12
by Business Day TV
Business Day’s markets and companies editor Kabelo Khumalo broke the news about Thabi Leoka not having obtained the PhD in Economics from the London School of Economics as she purported to have.

Business Day TV spoke to him for more details on how he uncovered this story.

Thabi Leoka. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
