Business Day TV spoke to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Rand holds steady below the R19/$ level
SA Heritage Resources Agency says it will appeal against a court judgement allowing Makaziwe Mandela and former prison warder David Parr to auction the belongings
Electoral committee yet to disqualify members implicated in state capture
Background check revealed inconsistencies with her CV
The average deposit required for a bond for first-time home buyers, as administered by BetterBond, has jumped from 8.2% in 2019 to 14.7% in 2023
Business Day TV spoke to Parmi Natesan, CEO of IoDSA
Namibia is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2024.
It has been caught in a vicious circle of lies and deceit over the Teeger affair
American Honda rider Ricky Brabec won the motorcycling category for the second time
Business Day's markets and companies editor Kabelo Khumalo broke the news about Thabi Leoka not having obtained the PhD in Economics from the London School of Economics as she purported to have.Business Day TV spoke to him for more details on how he uncovered this story.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Mystery of former Remgro director Thabi Leoka’s PhD
Business Day TV talks to Business Day’s markets and companies editor Kabelo Khumalo
Business Day’s markets and companies editor Kabelo Khumalo broke the news about Thabi Leoka not having obtained the PhD in Economics from the London School of Economics as she purported to have.
Business Day TV spoke to him for more details on how he uncovered this story.
