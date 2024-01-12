BlackRock buys Global Infrastructure Partners in $12.5bn deal

The BlackRock logo is seen outside its offices in New York City, New York, US. Picture: BRENDAN McDERMID/REUTERS
London — BlackRock has agreed to buy Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for $12.5bn in a cash and shares deal that will make the world’s largest asset manager one of the biggest players in alternative assets and private markets.
BlackRock said on Friday it would buy GIP for $3bn in cash and roughly 12-million BlackRock shares to create an infrastructure investing platform with more than $150bn in combined assets.
Founded in 2006, GIP manages more than $100bn in assets and its portfolio includes Britain’s Gatwick airport, the Port of Melbourne and offshore wind projects.
“Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts reshape the global economy,” said BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink.
“Bringing these two firms together will create the infrastructure platform to deliver best-in-class investment opportunities for clients globally, and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead of us,” Fink said.
BlackRock also announced several management changes. Stephen Cohen becomes chief product officer and will lead a new global product strategy group, while Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments, is leaving, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.
The company is also creating a new international business structure under Rachel Lord to lead Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific, the memo said.
GIP chairman and managing partner Bayo Ogunlesi will join BlackRock’s board of directors following closure of the deal, it added.
Profit beat
BlackRock also posted an 8% rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rebound in markets that boosted its assets under management.
Hopes of a soft landing for the US economy — a scenario where inflation eases without a sharp rise in unemployment — have cheered markets in recent months.
A dovish tilt from the US Federal Reserve, which has left interest rates unchanged since July, has also boosted sentiment, helping BlackRock end the fourth quarter with $10.01-trillion in assets under management, up from $8.59-trillion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $1.45bn, or $9.66 per share, for the three months ended December 31, compared with $1.36bn, or $8.93 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $8.84 per share, according to LSEG data.
BlackRock buys Global Infrastructure Partners in $12.5bn deal
BlackRock will buy GIP for $3bn in cash and about 12-million BlackRock shares
London — BlackRock has agreed to buy Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for $12.5bn in a cash and shares deal that will make the world’s largest asset manager one of the biggest players in alternative assets and private markets.
BlackRock said on Friday it would buy GIP for $3bn in cash and roughly 12-million BlackRock shares to create an infrastructure investing platform with more than $150bn in combined assets.
Founded in 2006, GIP manages more than $100bn in assets and its portfolio includes Britain’s Gatwick airport, the Port of Melbourne and offshore wind projects.
“Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts reshape the global economy,” said BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink.
“Bringing these two firms together will create the infrastructure platform to deliver best-in-class investment opportunities for clients globally, and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead of us,” Fink said.
BlackRock also announced several management changes. Stephen Cohen becomes chief product officer and will lead a new global product strategy group, while Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments, is leaving, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.
The company is also creating a new international business structure under Rachel Lord to lead Europe, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific, the memo said.
GIP chairman and managing partner Bayo Ogunlesi will join BlackRock’s board of directors following closure of the deal, it added.
Profit beat
BlackRock also posted an 8% rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rebound in markets that boosted its assets under management.
Hopes of a soft landing for the US economy — a scenario where inflation eases without a sharp rise in unemployment — have cheered markets in recent months.
A dovish tilt from the US Federal Reserve, which has left interest rates unchanged since July, has also boosted sentiment, helping BlackRock end the fourth quarter with $10.01-trillion in assets under management, up from $8.59-trillion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $1.45bn, or $9.66 per share, for the three months ended December 31, compared with $1.36bn, or $8.93 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $8.84 per share, according to LSEG data.
Reuters
BlackRock singled out in Texas for being too green
BlackRock sides with McDonald’s against Carl Icahn in animal welfare fight
BlackRock’s Fink defends push to focus on more than profits
BlackRock raises $673m for climate-focused fund
BlackRock says rich world must step up funding for climate change
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Wells Fargo posts upbeat fourth quarter, warns of lower interest income in 2024
Top investor expects SA equities to outperform global stocks
Meet US dealmaker who’s trying to turn around SoftBank’s fortunes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.