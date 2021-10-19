National BlackRock says rich world must step up funding for climate change The world’s biggest asset manager says that is the only way the climate change problem can be properly tackled and is essential to the aim of achieving net zero by 2050 B L Premium

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has issued a research report advocating that the governments of developed countries provide $100bn in grant funding annually to emerging markets, to assist them to transition to clean energy and mitigate climate change.

While expected to be controversial with citizens in the developed world, this is the only way that the climate change challenge can be significantly tackled and is essential to the global aim of achieving net zero by 2050...