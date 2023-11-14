Companies

WATCH: Stor-Age raises dividend despite tough conditions

Business Day TV talks to CEO Gavin Lucas

14 November 2023 - 20:39
Growing demand in the self-storage space has worked in Stor-Age’s favour. During the interim period the group recorded a 2.2% increase in its dividend per share, boosted by a 16.9% jump in property revenue.

Business Day TV unpacked the company’s results with CEO Gavin Lucas.

Stor-Age eyes growth as densification propels demand for self-storage

Businesses are increasingly using the firm’s products as extensions of their operations
