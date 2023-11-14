Growing demand in the self-storage space has worked in Stor-Age’s favour. During the interim period the group recorded a 2.2% increase in its dividend per share, boosted by a 16.9% jump in property revenue.
Business Day TV unpacked the company’s results with CEO Gavin Lucas.
WATCH: Stor-Age raises dividend despite tough conditions
Business Day TV talks to CEO Gavin Lucas
Stor-Age eyes growth as densification propels demand for self-storage
