Stor-Age eyes growth as densification propels demand for self-storage
Businesses are increasingly using the firm’s products as extensions of their operations
14 November 2023 - 09:02
JSE-listed Stor-Age, SA’s only specialist self-storage real estate investment trust (Reit), is looking to grow its portfolio as demand for self-storage increases.
For the six months ended September, occupancies in SA and the UK were 90.6% and 83.9%, respectively. Same-store rental income was up 17.7% (SA recording growth of 13.6% and the UK 3.1%)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.