WATCH: Sasol faces flak over ‘lack of clarity’ on greenhouse gases

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective

14 November 2023 - 20:36
To boost growth and job creation, SA must seize the hydrogen opportunity before it is too late, says the outgoing head of Chieta, Yershen Pillay. Picture: 123RF/STUDIOEAST
To boost growth and job creation, SA must seize the hydrogen opportunity before it is too late, says the outgoing head of Chieta, Yershen Pillay. Picture: 123RF/STUDIOEAST

Sasol has faced shareholder pushback for its perceived lack of clarity on greenhouse gas emissions.

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective about his expectations for Sasol’s upcoming AGM.

