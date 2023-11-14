Business Day TV speaks to Perpetua analyst Lonwabo Maqubela
World-class facility in Breede Valley will allow Eskom to store excess power
Statements on Newzroom Afrika fall short of the conduct expected of a judge, the organisation says
City of Joburg spokesperson Virgil James says the metro is waiting for a letter from COPE terminating Makhubele’s membership
After battle with Amcu, NUM ends closed-shop agreement at East Rand mine to ‘safeguard jobs’ and ‘save lives of innocent workers’
However, the Treasury is strongly opposed to such a measure
SA ranks 34th from bottom of 80 countries included in tobacco industry influence index
White House says it has its own intelligence Hamas and the Islamic Jihad are using hospitals in military operations and to hide hostages
SA need to be in control of their nerves as they take on Australia in Thursday’s semi in Kolkata
The 61-year old Ferrari racer sold in less than 20 minutes at New York auction
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
