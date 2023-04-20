Companies

SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes, but officials laud successful launch

The upper-stage Starship did not separate from the lower-stage Super Heavy, and the combined vehicle was seen flipping before exploding

20 April 2023 - 16:52 Joe Skipper and Steve Gorman
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket,Texas, US, April 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER.
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket,Texas, US, April 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER.

Boca Chica, US — Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Thursday successfully launched its next-generation Starship cruise vessel for the first time atop the company’s powerful new Super Heavy rocket in an uncrewed test flight, which ended minutes later with the vehicle exploding in the sky.

The two-stage rocket ship, standing taller than the Statue of Liberty at 120m, blasted off from the company’s Starbase spaceport and test facility east of Brownsville, Texas, for what SpaceX hoped, at best, would be a 90-minute debut flight into space.

A live SpaceX webcast of the lift-off showed the rocket ship rising from the launch tower into the morning sky as the Super Heavy's raptor engines roared to life in a ball of flame and billowing clouds of exhaust and water vapour.

But less than four minutes into the flight, the upper-stage Starship failed to separate as designed from the lower-stage Super Heavy, and the combined vehicle was seen flipping end over end before exploding.

Nevertheless, SpaceX officials on the webcast cheered the feat of getting the fully integrated Starship and booster rocket off the ground for a clean launch and declared the brief episode a successful test flight. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PIC board issues warning to CEO Abel Sithole over ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Erik Smuts resigns as Nampak CEO
Companies / Industrials
3.
German court details charges against Markus Jooste
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PIC board issues warning to CEO Abel Sithole over ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
FSCA provisionally withdraws Salt Asset ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Government blocks Elon Musk’s Starlink

National

SpaceX tweaks Starship rocket for debut flight

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Rocket start-ups scramble as funding takes a dive

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.