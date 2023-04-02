Companies

Omnia makes headway in its international expansion strategy

Load-shedding and transport problems in SA push company into Asia Pacific joint venture

02 April 2023 - 16:18 Michelle Gumede

Fertiliser, explosives and chemicals group Omnia is solidifying itself as a serious contender in global mine-blasting markets after establishing a joint venture with Indonesia’s second-largest explosives group.

The move is in tandem with the group’s strategy to deploy capital outside SA, where CEO Seelan Gobalsamy says headwinds including electricity shortages and port challenges continue to weigh on a high inflationary operating environment...

