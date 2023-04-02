The move comes ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting and is expected to push up prices
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
There's no new cash for the R37.4bn public service pay deal, Treasury warns
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Playing in his 50th ODI, Markram knocked up a first 100 in a format suited to his technique.
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
Fertiliser, explosives and chemicals group Omnia is solidifying itself as a serious contender in global mine-blasting markets after establishing a joint venture with Indonesia’s second-largest explosives group.
The move is in tandem with the group’s strategy to deploy capital outside SA, where CEO Seelan Gobalsamy says headwinds including electricity shortages and port challenges continue to weigh on a high inflationary operating environment...
Omnia makes headway in its international expansion strategy
Load-shedding and transport problems in SA push company into Asia Pacific joint venture
