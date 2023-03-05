Companies

Premier Fishing and Brands to delist from the JSE

05 March 2023 - 14:08 Andries Mahlangu

Premier Fishing and Brands will soon disappear from the JSE after the parent company Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, chaired by businessman Iqbal Survé, proposed to buy out the minority shareholders in the fishing group.

Sekunjalo has proposed to pay 160c per share in cash to minority shareholders who hold 6.14% in the fishing group. The rest of the issued shares belong to Sekunjalo group of companies, which include JSE-listed African Equity Empowerment Investments...

