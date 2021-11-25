Features CHRIS ROPER: Iqbal’s other unicorn What do 10 babies from Tembisa, publishing house the Daily Maverick and alternative life forms on the moon have in common?

On August 25 1835, an astonishing story hit the pages of the New York Sun newspaper. From his base in SA, in the far-flung colony of the Cape of Good Hope, the noted British astronomer Sir John Herschel (LLD, FRS &c) had apparently made some amazing discoveries by means of a new telescope.

"We have the happiness of making known to the British publick, and thence to the whole civilised world, recent discoveries in Astronomy which will build an imperishable monument to the age in which we live, and confer upon the present generation of the human race a proud distinction through all future time," the newspaper reported...