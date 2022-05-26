Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Still angling for the premier league There’s little reason left for Premier Fishing to remain listed — but don’t bail at these prices, whatever you do B L Premium

I have played sports all my life. It’s a competitive thing. I never harboured great ambitions outside the immediate contest, but sport is still a good outlet for releasing pressure (and picking up exotic injuries to illustrate the many war stories).

I must confess, though, that surrendering a 6-3 lead in the third-set tie-break in the club champ doubles tennis tournament on Saturday will have me tossing and turning at 3am for a few weeks. It would have been an upset for the ages. After being thrashed 6-2 in the first set, we snatched the second set and literally had our much more fancied opponents up against the fence. Some of the return lobs had so much hang time that I could even work up a long string of expletives before crouching to smash the ball back. Sadly, we rushed the finish, and the match somehow slipped away. ..