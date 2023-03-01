Companies

AECI rides the wave of high commodity prices boosting miners

Overall performance ‘reflects significantly improved sales’ in its mining, water and agri-health divisions

BL Premium
01 March 2023 - 17:05 Michelle Gumede

Explosives and chemicals group AECI says increased demand and high commodity prices boosted its revenue by nearly a quarter for the year ended in December, with its mining segment achieving a record performance bolstered by strong market share gains and export growth in mining chemicals.    

Headline earnings per share (Heps) were up 15% to 1,287c while revenue rose 37% to R35.6bn and cash generated from operations increased 17% to R3.8bn. The board declared a gross final cash dividend of 580c per share for the year ended December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.