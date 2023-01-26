Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments

26 January 2023 - 14:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
20 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
TymeBank takes aim at ‘big five’ lenders
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Deal without Hunters and Savanna unviable, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Container shippers Maersk and MSC to end alliance ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

JSE firmer ahead of Reserve Bank’s rate decision

Markets

JSE will open to mixed Asian markets ahead of interest rate decision

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course on Microsoft caution

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.