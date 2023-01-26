Markets

JSE firmer ahead of Reserve Bank’s rate decision

The focus is on the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting, with analysts expecting a rate 50 basis point increase

26 January 2023 - 11:17 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mostly firmer, as investors attempt to shrug off the first batch of gloomy corporate earnings from the US.

Locally, the focus turns to the outcome of the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. Analysts expect the MPC to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps), though say there is also a strong possibility for a 25bp increase. ..

