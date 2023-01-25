Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth

25 January 2023 - 14:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Deal without Hunters and Savanna unviable, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol signs renewable energy deals for SA
Companies / Energy
5.
Astral Foods warns of big drop in headline ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.