JSE will open to mixed Asian markets ahead of interest rate decision

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon

26 January 2023 - 07:58 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets before the SA Reserve Bank announces its latest interest rate decision on Thursday afternoon, with a hike expected, while the markets in Hong Kong reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Nikkei in Japan lost 0.30%, while the Hang Seng gained 1.73% on the back of pent-up trading and hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slow its rate of interest rate increases. Markets in mainland China remain closed...

