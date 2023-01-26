Investors are betting that rate hikes will be reduced or even halted for later in the year to make recession less likely
As price pressures fade and economic growth prospects dim, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must hit the brakes on rate hikes
Throughout her visit, Yellen has emphasised the right of countries to choose their trading partners
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Situation may worsen in the years to come as power supply remains unreliable, precious metals company says
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Air attack launched hours after the US and Germany said they had agreed to send Ukraine battle tanks
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets before the SA Reserve Bank announces its latest interest rate decision on Thursday afternoon, with a hike expected, while the markets in Hong Kong reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday.
The Nikkei in Japan lost 0.30%, while the Hang Seng gained 1.73% on the back of pent-up trading and hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slow its rate of interest rate increases. Markets in mainland China remain closed...
JSE will open to mixed Asian markets ahead of interest rate decision
The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
