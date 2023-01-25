Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course on Microsoft caution

Tech behemoth’s results were better than expected but its slower sales growth could signal challenges ahead

25 January 2023 - 19:23 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE reversed course after registering gains on Wednesday, tracking weaker global peers as investors digested corporate earnings reports from the US.

Reports from major technology companies in the world’s biggest economy have intensified concerns about their performance as rates rise and recession fears mount...

