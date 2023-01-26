Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Many viable options for additional energy sources

The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities

26 January 2023 - 14:19
Picture: 123RF/LOVELYDAY12
Picture: 123RF/LOVELYDAY12

However Eskom and the government put it, the message is clear: stage 4 load-shedding or worse is a fact of life for the foreseeable future. Apart from the question as to who will now want to build a factory or other energy intensive facility in SA, those who already manage such businesses must consider their long-term survival.

Using diesel generators has to date been the only practical alternative. But diesel is expensive and likely to become more so as the global energy crisis intensifies, with Pakistan the most recent casualty.

Being mostly imported, the future supply of diesel may be problematic. We must start searching now for additional energy sources. Gas from the West Coast offshore fields and Karoo fracking are known and must, if viable, be exploited. The same can be said of solar photovoltaic panels and rural wind farms.

But what about tidal, current and wave energy? What happened to Stellenbosch University's 1960s wave energy research? The Agulhas current is the second most powerful globally. Could its  constant energy be harvested as electricity via offshore farms  on the sea bed?

What about industrial parks with central electricity generating plants where one factory's waste heat can be used by its  neighbour? Could updated Darrieus windmill designs be installed productively in urban settings? Might Table Mountain’s dams become a second Steenbras pump storage scheme? What's the potential for hot springs and solar panels collectively powering steam turbines?

The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities, giving bright students both purpose and a reason to stay in SA. 

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Sasol signs renewable energy deals for SA

The chemicals and energy group aims to procure 1,200MW of renewable energy by 2030
Companies
2 days ago

How politicians threaten SA’s move to renewable energy

As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way ...
Features
12 hours ago

Joburg outlines R401m plan to manage energy crisis

Project could secure an additional 500MW of power, averting up to stage 3 load-shedding, mayor Mpho Phalatse says
National
3 hours ago

Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and businesses

Treasury allows the metro to buy excess electricity from private users
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: ANC fear of losing power might be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Someone’s got to pay for the ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Stop the daydreams about a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Agoa shows US has successfully ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Retreating state has done little ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Sasol signs renewable energy deals for SA

Companies / Energy

How politicians threaten SA’s move to renewable energy

Features / Cover Story

Joburg outlines R401m plan to manage energy crisis

National

Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and businesses

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.