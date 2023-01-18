Markets

WATCH: Why global ETF inflows plunged in 2022

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares

18 January 2023 - 21:17
The exchange-traded fund (ETF) market ended 2022 on a sour note, with inflows halving to $80bn. Business Day TV unpacked the factors that weighed on that market with the head of product and client solutions at CoreShares, Chris Rule.

