WATCH: Rising interest rates weigh on housing market

Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at FNB, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi

07 December 2022 - 22:17
PHOTO: Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash
PHOTO: Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash

Annual house price growth is slowing as consumers contend with rising interest rates and hot inflation, further weighing on South Africans’ spending power. This has resulted in many prospective homeowners opting to rent rather than buy. Business Day TV spoke to senior economist at FNB, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, for more of the detail.

