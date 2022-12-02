Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Bright Khumalo from Vestact

02 December 2022 - 15:32
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions today is Bright Khumalo from Vestact.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Murray & Roberts sells entire stake in Gautrain ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Sanlam and Absa conclude deal to create ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Former JSE boss Nicky Newton-King joins MTN board
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Premier Group cancels IPO on JSE after local ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Delta sells office block in Pietermaritzburg as ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Watch: Stock Picks

Companies

WATCH: Stock Picks

Companies

WATCH: Stock Picks

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.